What will open tomorrow as Illinois moves into phase 3 of Restore Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – All of Illinois is ready to enter phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan tomorrow. The calendar tracking the key metrics will be reset as all 4 regions of the state start moving towards phase 4.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says these are the types of changes we will see in phase 3:

Gatherings: All gatherings of 10 people or fewer are allowed with this limit subject to change based on latest data & guidance

Travel: Travel should follow IDPH and CDC approved guidance

Health care: All health care providers are open with DPH approved safety guidance

Education and child care: Remote learning in P-12 schools and higher education; Limited child care and summer programs open with IDPH approved safety guidance

Outdoor recreation: State parks open; Activities permitted in groups of 10 or fewer with social distancing

Businesses:

Manufacturing: Non-essential manufacturing that can safely operate with social distancing can reopen with IDPH approved safety guidance

Non-essential manufacturing that can safely operate with social distancing can reopen with IDPH approved safety guidance “Non-essential” businesses: Employees of “non-essential” businesses are allowed to return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance depending upon risk level, tele-work strongly encouraged wherever possible; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees

Employees of “non-essential” businesses are allowed to return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance depending upon risk level, tele-work strongly encouraged wherever possible; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees Bars and restaurants: Open for delivery, pickup, and drive through only

Open for delivery, pickup, and drive through only Personal care services and health clubs: Barbershops and salons open with IDPH approved safety guidance; Health and fitness clubs can provide outdoor classes and one-on-one personal training with IDPH approved safety guidance

Barbershops and salons open with IDPH approved safety guidance; Health and fitness clubs can provide outdoor classes and one-on-one personal training with IDPH approved safety guidance Retail: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance, including face coverings

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says health officials have also provided guidance to allow summer camps and youth sports to return for children.

“Summer activity is so important for overall health and the doctors have given instructions for counselors and coaches so that summer programs can be restored with safety measures,” said Pritzker.

There is also new guidance for houses of worship. Gov. Pritzker said after receiving feedback from faith leaders, state health officials are providing guidance to help make sure their efforts to reopen can be done safely.

Illinois will also see a return of horse racing. There are new guidelines to help the sport get back on track. Spectators won’t be allowed in the stands, but can watch at home and place bets over the phone.

Below are links to find out more about the Restore Illinois program and guidance from the state.