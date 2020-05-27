Gov. Pritzker stops by St. Clair County testing site

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill – Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center today in East St. Louis. He held his daily coronavirus briefing from the center, which is also acting as a state testing center.

The state testing site is a drive-thru facility and can handle up to 500 samples a day. Anyone can receive testing there. The Illinois National Guard is helping run the location.

Gov. Pritzker also discussed more about St. Clair County’s role in a pilot contact tracing programs launched by the state.

Illinois is reporting 114,306 coronavirus cases and 5,083 deaths. That is an increase of 1,111 cases and 160 new deaths in the state.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website, St. Clair County has 1,035 cases and 73 deaths. You can find detailed information about the cases on the state’s coronavirus site.

You can also find a coronavirus testing site near you by looking at our map of locations in the area.

FOX 2’s Kelley Hoskins was at the event. She will have more on St. Clair County’s roll in this pilot program and testing efforts tonight on FOX2 News at 5.