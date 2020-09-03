Gov. Parson at Washington University to discuss new saliva COVID test

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is at Washington University this afternoon where researchers have developed a new saliva-based COVID-19 test.

Sen. Roy Blunt is joining him for the meeting where we are expected to learn more about the test.

The St. Louis-area university partnered with the biotechnology company Fluidigm to make the test.

People can collect their own testing samples by spitting into tubes, sparing health care workers from the need to swab deep in people’s noses.

Nexstar Missouri Capitol Bureau Emily Manley is at the event and will have an update on FOX2 News at 5pm.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News