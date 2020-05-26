Gov. Parson responds to viral videos of crowds at the Lake of the Ozarks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Gov. Mike Parson gave an update on the coronavirus response in Missouri. The state is reporting 12,291 cases and 686 deaths.

He says that overall Missouri has been responsible, for the most part, during the reopening process. But, we must all continue to keep practicing some distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. This comes after videos from the Lake of the Ozarks showed crowds meeting at a marina bar.

The pandemic has caused a lot of business to dry up. But, two companies, Farm Foods and Nostrum Laboratories have decided to expand in the state.

“Time will take care of COVID-19. But, Missouri needs to be ready for business,” said Gov. Parson.

Gov. Parson also said that expanding Medicaid during this time is not possible because of budget shortfalls. But, he will be adding it to the ballot in August. It was set to be on the ballot for the November general election.

“This is about policy and not politics,” said Gov. Parson.

Auditor Nicole Galloway’s campaign manager tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that this is designed to keep Parson from having to defend his opposition to the program to low-income workers.

Tonight we sit down with Governor Mike Parson during Moving Forward: A Missouri Town Hall. We will talk about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how the state is moving ahead.

FOX 2’s Vic Faust, and FOX 4’s John Holt will meet with Gov. Parson discuss to topics live from the third floor of his Governor’s mansion. Missouri Dept of Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven will also talk about returning to school, and sports. Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk will also discuss the upcoming fall sports season. Dr. Alex Garza, Commander St. Louis Metropolitan pandemic Task Force force, will talk about the virus, medicines, and treatment and looking forward.

