Watch: Gov. Parson gives daily Missouri coronavirus briefing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is expected to give a daily update on the state’s coronavirus response. There are 7,303 cases and 314 deaths in the state.
Yesterday, the two-phase plan, which Parson promises will be data and science-driven, will launch May 4 and extend through May 31.
Parson’s office said the Show Me Strong Recovery plan contains four essential pillars:
- Expand testing capacity and volume in the state.
- Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains.
- Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home.
- Improve the ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri’s public health data.