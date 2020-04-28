Watch: Gov. Parson gives daily Missouri coronavirus briefing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is expected to give a daily update on the state’s coronavirus response. There are 7,303 cases and 314 deaths in the state.

Yesterday, the two-phase plan, which Parson promises will be data and science-driven, will launch May 4 and extend through May 31.

Parson’s office said the Show Me Strong Recovery plan contains four essential pillars:

Expand testing capacity and volume in the state. Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains. Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home. Improve the ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri’s public health data.