Millions in funding to help with childcare and foodbanks in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- Missouri is now reporting 9,102 coronavirus cases and 396 deaths. State officials say 15 of those deaths were reported in St. Louis County, where there are now 200 deaths due to the virus.

During today’s briefing, Gov. Mike Parson said Missouri will receive $66 million in CARES Act funding for childcare assistance. Temporary changes and eligibility guidelines will now make it possible for more low income families to qualify for childcare assistance.

Missouri food banks will also receive $1.5 million dollars through the federal act. The money will be divided among Missouri’s six regional food banks to help meet the needs of the growing number of families who now rely on food assistance.

Gov. Parson was also asked about the future of this year’s Missouri State Fair ahead of a board meeting tomorrow. He said canceling the fair is something that should be evaluated come June 1st and said maybe officials could consider a shortened season.