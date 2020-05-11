Watch: Gov. Parson holds coronavirus briefing as Missouri nears 500 deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will hold his daily briefing at the state Capitol Monday afternoon.

The governor said he and the first lady spent Mother’s Day weekend back home in southwest Missouri with family. Parson said his granddaughter was happy to learn her graduation ceremony would happen later this month and the governor helped his grandson in buying the young man’s first car.

Parson held a conference call Saturday with infectious disease doctors and specialists across the state.

The governor said he was happy to see Missourians out and about and added the state has been successful in addressing the four pillars of the Show Me Strong Recovery plan. Those four pillars are:

Expand testing capacity and volume in the state. Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains. Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home. Improve the ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri’s public health data.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the latest numbers of COVID-19 in the hour prior to the briefing. The state is headed toward two unfortunate milestones.

At present, the state has recorded 9,918 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 488 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 4.92 percent. As of May 10, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 1,300,696 cases of COVID-19 and 78,771 deaths across all 50 states, for a national mortality rate of 6.05 percent.