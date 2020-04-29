Gov. Parson shares more on plan to reopen Missouri after stay-at-home order expires

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson released new information today about the plans to reopen the state. Parson says he believes the state is prepared to reopen, but cautions COVID-19 is not going away.

The state’s newest numbers show 7,425 cases and 318 deaths. That’s 122 new cases and 4 new deaths.

Parson said the state is on target with the plan his administration has mapped out for the state’s recovery. he said the state has expanded testing capacity and says the hospital system is not overwhelmed.

The state’s labor department gave an update on processing unemployment claims. The department reports it has processed more than 400,000 initial claims and has paid out nearly a half a billion dollars in state and federal dollars.

The Department of Natural Resources also announced a gradual opening of state parks.

Castlewood Park, Elephant Rocks and a few other parks closed last month will reopen for day use only starting May 11. There will be restricted parking and the possibility of some trails being closed.

The state shared guidelines people need to follow while in the parks.