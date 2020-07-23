St. Louis leaders join Gov. Parson in crime-fighting efforts and police recruitment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson is in St. Louis met with local leaders and law enforcement to discuss violent crime in the area. This comes after Parson announced a special session to address violent crime in the state. It will start on July 27th.

Local leaders and law enforcement thanked the governor for calling the special session. They focused on several topics to be covered in the session. One will help with recruiting more officers by relaxing the residency requirements. Other topics of interest to local leaders are the rules to help deal with fighting violent crime.

“I want to say thank you to the governor for covering these important topics,” said St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. “This year, in our city, 38 kids have been the victims of shootings. Eleven of those kids have died.”

St. Louis is currently 130 officers short of its authorized strength. The mayor said that the city needs to fill these positions. No other city in the region has a residency requirement like St. Louis.

Chief John Hayden said that the city is dealing with ongoing protests and an average of ten homicides per week. This is causing an emotional and spiritual toll on the overworked officers.

“We need more officers and we need them now,” said Chief Hayden.

Witness retaliation was another topic that the St. Louis Chief of police was worried about. He is glad that Missouri legislators will be addressing it in the special session. The governor is also working on a witness protection and assistance program on the state level.

“Crime knows no boundaries. A regional approach to solving violent crime has become important,” said St. Louis St. Louis County Chief Mary Barton.

The governor stressed that recruiting new officers is not just a problem in St. Louis. The state is having issues elsewhere when attempting to recruit the next generation of law enforcement.

The special session will focus on these six different provisions:

Police and Public Safety Employee Residency Requirements for St. Louis – The proposal to be considered would eliminate the residency requirement for St. Louis law enforcement so long as the officer lives within an hour of the city. This proposal would also prohibit requiring any public safety employee for the city of St. Louis to be a resident of the City.

– The proposal to be considered would eliminate the residency requirement for St. Louis law enforcement so long as the officer lives within an hour of the city. This proposal would also prohibit requiring any public safety employee for the city of St. Louis to be a resident of the City. Juvenile Certification – This proposal requires the court to determine if a juvenile should be certified for trial as an adult for the offense of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

– This proposal requires the court to determine if a juvenile should be certified for trial as an adult for the offense of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Witness Statement Admissibility – This proposal would allow certain statements to be admissible in court that would otherwise not be allowed under current statute.

– This proposal would allow certain statements to be admissible in court that would otherwise not be allowed under current statute. Witness Protection Fund – This proposal creates the Pretrial Witness Protection Fund.

– This proposal creates the Pretrial Witness Protection Fund. Endangering the Welfare of a Child – This proposal modifies the offense of endangering the welfare of a child for a person who encourages a child to engage in any weapons offense.

– This proposal modifies the offense of endangering the welfare of a child for a person who encourages a child to engage in any weapons offense. Unlawful Transfer of Weapons – This proposal would increase penalty for a person who knowingly sells or delivers any firearm to a child less than 18 years without the consent of the child’s parent or guardian.

Gov. Parson also explained law enforcement, prosecution, and sentencing all have to be working together on this issue or the whole system fails.

Earlier this month, Parson signed a new crime bill into effect