Illinois sees biggest one-day increase in coronavirus deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois saw its largest one day increase in fatalities, with 144 new deaths since yesterday. That brings the total in Illinois to 2,125 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health director also said 14% of those deaths happened in Southern Illinois, 6% in Central Illinois and 80% in Northern Illinois.

The state is also reporting 2,219 new cases. That brings the total in the state to 48,102.

During today’s daily briefing, Governor J.B. Pritzker also thanked the National Guard for its efforts in the state. Governor Pritzker also had members of the Polish delegation on hand. They’ve been working with the National Guard on coronavirus fighting efforts.