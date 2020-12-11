‘Treat it like the vaccine doesn’t exist’- Gov. Pritzker asks those not getting vaccine in first round to continue wearing masks

CHICAGO- Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois is prepared to quickly get the COVID-19 vaccine to front line health care workers once it arrives in the state.

The vaccines will go to the 50 counties with the highest death rate first. The director of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says they’ve made some modifications to ensure every regional hospital will get some doses in week one.

While vaccines are on their way, most of the public will have to wait months to receive the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Illinois is seeing a high level of deaths. Illinois reported 190 deaths on Friday. That brings the total in the state to 14,050.

“It’s maddening to me because people are dying today and it seems like things are getting better on the front end,” explained Gov. Pritzker.

Illinois saw record number of COVID cases a few weeks ago and the governor said officials knew that would mean there was going to be a certain number of people that were going to die.

“If we don’t continue to bring the number of infections down and the positivity rate down, if we can’t continue that path, we are going to see a high level of death every single day and it is devastating for all of us,” said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor was asked what should the state be prepared to see over the next few months as the majority of residents wait for a vaccine.

He says there will likely be continued infections, continued hospitalizations, and ultimately deaths.

“People are still going to have to wear masks, socially distance, and follow mitigations, and treat it like the vaccine doesn’t exist for them,” said Gov. Pritzker.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 9,420 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. That includes 190 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 832,951 cases, including 14,050 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.