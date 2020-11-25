Illinois surpasses 10 million COVID-19 tests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The state of Illinois has surpassed 10 million COVID-19 tests. It comes the same day the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 11,378  new and probable cases and 155 additional deaths.

That brings the total for the state to 685,467 cases, including 11,832 deaths.

See coronavirus case numbers for the region here.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from Nov. 18-24 is 10.6%.  

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 18-24 is 12.2%.

