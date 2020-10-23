‘There are an awful lot of people not wearing masks’- Pritzker on spread of COVID as positivity rates rise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- 51 counties are now at a COVID-19 warning level in Illinois as the positivity rates continue to climb. Jersey, Clinton and Perry Counties are on the list but St. Clair, Madison, and Monroe remain off the list for another week.

Gov. Pritzker also said Region 4, which includes the Metro East, has crossed the 8% positivity rate for the first time since losing its extra mitigation restrictions

Illinois is reporting 3,874 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, including 31 additional deaths.

During the question and answer portion, a reporter mentioned that people in the state are wearing masks. Gov. Pritzker responded by saying he’s traveled the entire state and has seen an awful lot of people not wearing masks. He says wearing them is the fastest way to get businesses reopened.

Four other regions in the state are seeing extra mitigation now due to high positivity rates. Bans on indoor dining at bars and restaurants and limits on gatherings to 25 people or less will be put in place in DuPage, Will, Kane, and Kankakee counties. The rollback comes after several days of positivity rates above 8%.

Gov. Pritzker was also asked about issuing citations for businesses that don’t follow the guidelines. He said if businesses follow the rules they won’t have to worry about getting citations. He also said a business would get a warning before getting a citation.