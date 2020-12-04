Illinois gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave an update on the state’s vaccine distribution plan. He says the state will get 109,000 doses sometime during the week of December 14.

The first vaccinations will be dedicated to hospitals and healthcare workers in the 50 counties with the highest death rates per capita in the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 10,526 new confirmed and probable cases. The state also is reporting 148 additional deaths.

That brings the totals in the state to 770,088 cases, including 12,974 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide case positivity is 10.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 12.1%.