Watch: Gov. Pritzker holds COVID-19 briefing for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to hold a press briefing this afternoon.

During a Monday press briefing, Gov. Pritzker mentioned improvements in lowering the transmission of COVID in Region 4, which includes the Metro East.

Also, two Metro East state senators want Gov. Pritzker to immediately remove the increased restrictions on Region 4, stating issues with reporting and tracking cases are likely affecting the accuracy of the published positivity rate in the region.

Earlier this week, Gov. Pritzker defends his decision to delay the start of high contact sports for high school students. He says that local school districts can’t afford the same kind of protection that pro and college sports have.

“There’s a bubble around many of these teams so that they’re not interacting with members of the public. It is a lot different in high schools across the state of Illinois. High schools can’t afford to do that kind of thing,” said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor says that expanded COVID-19 testing could play a role in helping to bring high school sports back. Right now Illinois is averaging more than 52,000 tests per day.