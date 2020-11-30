Illinois under Tier 3 mitigations until COVID’s impact of Thanksgiving can be assessed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state officials are watching the data closely for a post-Thanksgiving related surge of COVID-19.

Gov. Pritzker said Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigations will stay in effect for the next few weeks until officials can assess the impact the holiday had on cases.

He explained hospital capacity remains limited across the state. The governor showed stats for each of the state’s health regions.

Region 4 which includes the Metro East has 15.8% of hospital beds available and 18.3% of ICU beds are available. That compares to a statewide number of 23.9% of beds available and 22.5% of ICU beds available.

Gov. Pritzker said that while there has been a dip in cases there are still record-high hospitalizations.

Today, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,190 new confirmed and probably COVID-19 cases. There are also 85 new deaths connected to COVID-19.

That brings the total in the state to 726,304 cases, and 12,278 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases is 10.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 12.2%.