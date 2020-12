SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to hold a COVID briefing this afternoon. It comes as the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 9,757 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 today. There were also 238 additional deaths.

Some data reported to IDPH is delayed from the weekends, including this past holiday weekend.

IDPH is reporting a total of 748,603 cases, including 12,639 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois