Missouri’s health department releases new COVID-19 numbers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The state health department released new numbers for recorded cases and deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday.

At present, Missouri has recorded 21,043 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 998 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 4.74 percent.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 367,406 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 and 94.4 percent have tested negative.

As of June 29, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 2,545,250 cases of COVID-19 and 126,369 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national mortality rate of 4.96 percent.