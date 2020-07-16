Missouri announces $15 million in relief for the tourism industry

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The governor has announced a $15 million dollar program to help Missouri’s tourism industry recover. Many people say that they do not plan to travel for the rest of 2020.

Some of the funds will go to marketing tourism and travel in the state. The guidelines for the distribution of the funds will be shared later this week.

The state has seen a $300 million decline in tourism decline from April to July 2020. During a normal year the Missouri tourism industry provides more than 280,000 jobs, generates nearly $11 billion in spending.

The economic activity attributed to tourism is vital to the state’s economy. Businesses can sign up for relief here.