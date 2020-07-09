Watch: Governor Parson gives press briefing on state of coronavirus in Missouri

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- Recent messaging from White House advisors and top Republican lawmakers has centered around the second round of stimulus relief being targeted for those most impacted by the financial situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Could that mean millions of Americans who received a check earlier this year being left out of round two?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said lawmakers will begin discussing a stimulus packages following the current two-week congressional recess. During a Monday event in Kentucky, McConnell noted a stimulus check could be included in the package -- and it might be targeted to those hardest hit, according to The Washington Post.