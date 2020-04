Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Busch Stadium sat empty yesterday for what was supposed to be the home opener for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Baltimore Orioles. The goats at Grant's Farm hit the baseball field and had a little game of their own. There was even a kiss cam and beer vendors.

FOX2 helped viewers celebrate by encouraging people to send pictures showing us how they marked the day at home. You can see those pictures here and still send us more.