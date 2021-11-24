Watch: Guns ‘N Hoses boxing event underway at Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS – The Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses event is returning to the ring Wednesday, Nov. 24. The event benefits the families of first responders who gave their lives in the line of duty.

There will be 12 bouts taking place in the ring at the Enterprise Center. They will start at 5:30 pm CT.

How to watch:

Bouts 1-6: Streaming on FITE.TV 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST

Bouts 7-12: FOX2 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CST

The Red Team is represented by members of area fire departments. The Blue Team is represented by members of area police departments.

You can follow live updates from the event on FOX2’s Twitter page.