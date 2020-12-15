Illinois administers its first COVID-19 vaccine

by: WGN Web Desk

PEORIA, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker was on hand as Illinois administered some of the state’s first COVID-19 vaccine in Peoria this morning.

Pritzker was joined by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike at OSF St. Francis, Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center.

Five other health care workers received their vaccines at a Chicago hospital.

Illinois received 48,000 doses yesterday and will be receiving 109,000 this week.

Health care workers elsewhere in the country started receiving shots of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech on Monday.

Across the country, about 400 hospitals and other health care facilities will get their first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday.

This comes one day after the nation’s death toll surpassed 300,000.

Another set of deliveries is expected in the US on Wednesday, and the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed says 580 more shipments will move out over the weekend.

