St. Clair County testing contract tracing pilot program for Illinois

CHICAGO – St. Clair County is taking part in a contract tracing pilot program for the state of Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the Illinois Contract Tracing Collaborative during this afternoon’s coronavirus briefing.

The program focuses on growing the state’s voluntary contract tracing efforts to help reduce the rate of the virus’ spread.

St. Clair County and Lake County near Chicago will immediately start with this pilot program. The governor’s office says these local health departments were chosen for having significant needs in terms of case numbers in vulnerable populations, robust capacity for tracing and medical students and volunteers already in place.

In a statement sent by the state, Pritzker said, “Knowing if you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19 gives everyday Illinoisans the ability to keep their families and co-workers and friends safe by helping them seek testing or self-isolate, and it helps us build a public health system that truly supports them if their exposure leads to actual infection.”

The program will be a tech-based approach. The state will use a state-of-the-art tool to collect and hold all raw information related to contract tracing. There will be personal contact management software as well.

The software will allow local health departments to work on one platform. It also gives state officials a real-time sense of where COVID-19 is in Illinois.

Pritzker said, “The greatest strength of this new integrated infrastructure that we’re assembling is that it will allow us to reach more people and do it at a faster pace.”

The state will also need to hired more contract tracers. You can apply here: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19

The Illinois Department of Public Health has begun the process of assessing the state’s 97 local health departments so contract tracing efforts can be expanded there.