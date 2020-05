Illinois tops 4,000 deaths and 90,000 coronavirus cases

=68.ARDxBs-Ia32SrN58KWbEbR_cLac2-DLzAx96IHqHBajnJhtcfsv0usgJY6acg_AEswQ7r_DnkzL5eNr5A9h2FljJ7NUHUjQl6vUD_WzNnvXL4ainK1R07oYVBfTZcvF0RsCl9RRFRE1UAWKcQN4ydaqhlLmGpxcs0ZX5lY7SA6p_QIVecDMWU2tDw-SsQDJ0oBwpTe_p4azC9V3D6sJZwjVgbFO4ZC_UWvNeSnASud1Dgv_qxB2_GOhMJnIL6UrPDba4WtZeoVeKcWEXoCgyR1FhT7bUK4NuJUwFVcd_uc1TaovZrnQF49-8tWsOme8G1rLhGlDUUfupIFAKM8Xgcfwz&__tn__=-R” station=”” title=”” title_visible=”true” autoplay=”false” no_pr=”false” disable_muted_autoplay=”false” recommendations=”false” expect_preroll=”true” /]

CHICAGO – Illinois health officials announced it surpassed 90,000 coronavirus cases. The state is now reporting 90,369 coronavirus cases. That is an increase of 2,432 cases since yesterday.

There are also 4,058 deaths. That is an increase of 130 deaths from yesterday. There are deaths reported in Madison and St. Clair Counties.

The state has ramped up its testing and labs reported 26,565 specimens in the last 24 hours.

Here is a breakdown of the deaths reported:

– Boone County: 1 male 70s

– Champaign County: 1 female 40s

– Cook County: 1 male youth, 2 males 30s, 2 females 40s, 4 males 40s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 18 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 3 unknown 80s, 6 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 90s

– Kane County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

– LaSalle County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

– Macon County: 1 male 80s

– Madison County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

– McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– McLean County: 1 female 70s

– Rock Island: 1 female 90s

– Sangamon County: 1 female 60s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

– Union County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Will County: 1 female 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 90s