Watch: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker restricts youth and adult recreation sports

CHICAGO- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker just announced youth and adult recreation sports are now restricted in the state. Professional or college sports are not included. This came during an afternoon press briefing in Chicago.

There have been 175,124  confirmed cases in the state. There have also been 7,462 confirmed deaths.

Last week, Governor Pritzker paid a visit to East St. Louis to discuss the rise in COVID cases in St. Clair County. He said if cases continue to rise, more restrictions may return.

There is already a statewide mandate on wearing masks. Pritzker said it’s the best way to limit the spread of the virus.

