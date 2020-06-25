All of Illinois moving into Phase 4 Friday; new mobile testing teams ready

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – All regions of Illinois are ready to move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan tomorrow, allowing 400,000 additional people to return to work.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during today’s press briefing that moving to Phase 4 this early was never a given. He says Illinois is ready to move forward when other states are moving back towards the peak.

“I am not afraid to protect the people of Illinois by moving earlier phase if we see a surge. Ours will not be one of the states that takes no action in response to a return to the peak,” said Gov. Pritzker.

Gov. Pritzker also said he won’t hesitate to move a region back to a different phase if the metrics start to rise.

Illinois is seeing marked declines in cases, deaths, case positivity and COVID-related hospitalizations. State health officials also say the efforts by residents to wear masks and social distance helped reach the next phase of the reopening plan.

The state also reached a testing milestone, surpassing 30,000 tests in one day. As more businesses open back up, the state is preparing with an aggressive approach to meet the demands of a more open economy.

The state is launching mobile community testing teams that will move throughout the state to mitigate and suppress outbreaks.