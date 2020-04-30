How to find coronavirus testing sites as Illinois opens new locations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health director both stressed the importance of testing during today’s daily briefing.

Their message comes as the state announced 2,563 new cases and 140 new deaths. That brings the state totals to 52,918 cases and 2,355 deaths.

Gov. Pritzker said the state has increased public testing to 177 sites across the state. That is up from 112 sites last Friday. Tests at these locations are entirely free.

There are 5 sites in the Edwardsville region. There are also more drive-through testing locations opening up, including one in East St. Louis next week.

The state of Illinois also has a map so you can find the closest test location in your community.

Link to map – https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/testing-sites