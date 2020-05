SPRINGFIELD, Ill- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to give a daily update today. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced more than 2,300 new cases of COVID-19 and more than 40 new deaths.

As of Monday afternoon, the state has 63,840 confirmed cases; 2,662 people have died from COVID-19. More than 333,000 tests have been performed statewide.