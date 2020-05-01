Illinois surpasses 56,000 coronavirus cases; contact tracing efforts ramping up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Illinois has now surpassed 56,000 coronavirus cases in the state, and as the state now has a modified stay-at-home order in place, Gov. J.B. Pritzker stressed the crucial role contract tracing will have on the state’s future.

“In order to move safely back to normalcy, Illinois, the US, and frankly the whole world, must contact trace on a never seen before scale,” said Pritzker.

The governor said the state is facing an unprecedented public health challenge and needs an unprecedented solution. To do that, Pritzker says Illinois will be expanding its contact tracing operation.

Pritzker says based on the current rates of spread, the state may need 30 contract tracing workers for every 100,000 residents.

The contract tracers will reach out to COVID-19 positive patients and help reach out to people they have contacted in the past 14 days in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

That number is expected to diminish if there is success with the public health measures, including the requirement to wear a face-covering when you can’t maintain a six-foot social distance.