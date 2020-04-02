Watch: Illinois Gov. Pritzker’s daily coronavirus briefing

Breaking News
IL: 157 deaths/7,695 cases; MO: 19 deaths/1,834 cases.
CHICAGO, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health updated numbers of positive tests and deaths linked to COVID-19 during Governor Pritzker’s daily coronavirus briefing.

Illinois is now reporting 7,695 positive cases, an increase of 715 from Wednesday. There are now 157 deaths, an increase 16 from yesterday. So far 43,656 people have been tested.

The governor blamed a lack of leadership at the national level for the outbreak’s impact on the country. He said that Illinois was one of the first states to enact social distancing policies.

Governor JB Pritzker launched a new statewide effort today called ‘All in Illinois’ to reinforce the state’s message to “stay at home and stay safe.” The PSA celebrity videos can be viewed by visiting Allin.Illinois.gov.

Map of Illinois coronavirus cases:

