Watch: Illinois Gov. Pritzker’s daily coronavirus briefing

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health updated numbers of positive tests and deaths linked to COVID-19 during Governor Pritzker’s daily coronavirus briefing.

Thursday Illinois reported 7,695 positive cases, an increase of 715 from the previous day. There were also 157 deaths. The latest numbers from Illinois will be posted here after the governor’s press conference.

Thursday the governor blamed a lack of leadership at the national level for the outbreak’s impact on the country. He said that Illinois was one of the first states to enact social distancing policies.

Governor JB Pritzker launched a new statewide effort today called ‘All in Illinois’ to reinforce the state’s message to “stay at home and stay safe.” The PSA celebrity videos can be viewed by visiting Allin.Illinois.gov.

