Watch: Illinois Gov. Pritzker says that there are now 6,980 coronavirus cases, 41 deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health updated numbers of positive tests and deaths linked to COVID-19 during Governor Pritzker’s daily coronavirus briefing.

Gov. Pritzker announces that there are now ‪6,980 positive cases in the state. That is an increase of 986 from Tuesday. There are a total of 141 deaths, up 42 from the previous day. There have been ‪40,384 people tested.

Gov. Pritzker announced an extension of Illinois’ statewide stay-at-home order during Tuesday afternoon’s briefing. After conversations with epidemiologists, mathematicians, and modelers, Governor Pritzker said on Wednesday he will sign a new executive order extending the state’s stay-at-home guidelines through the end of April. The initial order was slated to end April 7.

Over the weekend, Pritzker said he expects the state to increase the number of tests it conducts daily, from an average of 4,000 per day to 10,000 per day.

Location of new cases:

Carroll County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 males 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100s. (5 incomplete data)

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

Kane County: 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 male 50s

Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

Map of Illinois coronavirus cases:

Loading…