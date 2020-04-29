Illinois surpasses 50,000 coronavirus cases; help heading to long-term care facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois has surpassed 50,000 coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, the state is reporting 2,253 new cases bringing the total to 50,355. The state also reported 92 new deaths for a total of 2,215 deaths due to COVID-19.

Governor J.B. Pritzker discussed efforts to fight coronavirus at long-term care facilities. He said they are sending 10 teams of 50 nurses to facilities across the state. The state will then send 200 state health department nurses to more facilities.

Pritzker said, “At facilities with known cases, we are ensuring that all employees can be tested for free allowing us to determine who is coming in and out of an infected home, possibly asymptomatic and should instead be at home in isolation.”

Governor Pritkzer touted the state’s distribution of nearly 20 million PPE items across the state. Illinois also has a new decontamination system to clean masks.