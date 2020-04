https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=550409415906852&ref=watch_permalink

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to give his daily briefing soon. Yesterday, Pritzker says he believes Illinois is bending the curve because it appears the rate of rising cases is slowing.

Yesterday, a St. Clair County man in his 70s is one of the reported deaths.

Map of Illinois coronavirus cases:

