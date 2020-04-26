Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on coronavirus response in Metro East

CHICAGO, Ill. – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says he has not spoken with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson about a coordinated effort in the St. Louis region, but that talks are underway among officials in the Metro East.
During the briefing, Pritzker was asked if he had spoken with Gov. Parson about plans on how the states could work together in the region.
Pritzker replied, ” I have not, I know he has gone a different direction than we have, we obviously have challenges on our side of the border. It’s likely because of the differences between the two states’ orders. There has been more of a hot spot on our side. It’s unclear about that. What I do know, we are coordinating, the county healthy officials there, are coordinating across the boundaries.”
Gov. Pritzker started the briefing by saying there were 59 new deaths and 2,126 new cases in the state. That brings the total in the state to 43,903 cases and 1,933 deaths.
Pritzker also said there were 13,335 new tests taken in the last 24 hours. He also said many of the cases have recovered.
The governor was also asked about not needing all the medical staff hired to work at the McCormick place alternate care facility since many beds aren’t being used. He said some of the employees are being redeployed to help in other care facilities like nursing homes.
Later this week, Illinois will be following new social distancing guidelines. You can read more about them here.