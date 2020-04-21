Illinois Gov. Pritzker discussing impact of possible mid-May peak

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois is now reporting 1,551 new cases and 119 additional deaths. That brings the total in the state to 33,059 cases and 1,468 deaths.

Governor Pritzker was also asked about a new model that shows a peak in the state could come in mid-May. He said there will be more discussion on models in the coming days.

“I think I have given enough information to people so they understand that the peak is still yet to come and we need to be careful. But I wanted to give our staff and myself enough time to have conversations with the epidemiologist and experts and people in different industries about what we could do,” Pritzker said during the question and answer part of the daily briefing.

Illinois has also taken steps to help those with student loans. More than 140,000 student loan borrowers will now be getting relief. The state has worked to secure loan relief options with 20 student loan servicers. Borrowers can request a 90-day forbearance, waived late fees, no negative credit reporting, the pause of debt-collection lawsuits.

In the Metro East, Monroe County is reporting its eight death at the Garden Place. That care facility is also reporting an additional case of COVID-19. Madison County is also reporting a man in his 70s and one in his 80s has also died.