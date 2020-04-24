Gov. Pritzker answers reporter’s questions about modified stay-at-home orders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois saw the largest one day increase in COVID-19 cases. In a 24-hour period, Illinois reported 2,724 new cases. There were also 108 new deaths. That brings the totals to 39,658 and 1,795 respectively.

The Illinois Department of Public Health director says those numbers come after the state processed the greatest number of tests.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has extended the state’s stay-at-home order during his daily COVID-19 pandemic news briefing Thursday afternoon.

This round will come with some modifications to relax some restrictions, said Illinois Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell. The modified orders go into effect on May 1 and extend through the end of the month.

Read the new stay at home orders here.

Map of Illinois coronavirus cases:

