Illinois sees largest single-day increase in deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,287 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths. That brings the total to 13,549 cases, including 380 deaths.

Also, Madison and Monroe Counties now both are reporting deaths. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says 43% of available ICU beds are in use and 29% of all ventilators are in use; that is up 8% and 5% respectively.

The director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said 70% of the patients who died had co-morbid conditions. The conditions are commonly listed as hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

Here is a break down by county of the new cases:

– Champaign County: 1 male 80s

– Christian County: 1 female 80s

– Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 30s, 3 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 1 unknown, 8 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

– Ford County: 1 male 80s

– Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 60s

– Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

– Madison County: 1 female 80s

– McHenry County: 1 female 70s

– Monroe County: 1 male 80s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

– Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

– Winnebago County: 2 males 80s

Map of Illinois coronavirus cases:

