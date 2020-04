Watch: Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois is bending the curve with social distancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Governor J.B. Pritzker says he believes Illinois is bending the curve. He says it appears the rate of rising cases is slowing.

Today, Illinois Department of Public Health announces 16, 422 cases and 528 deaths. A St. Clair County man in his 70s is one of the reported deaths.

Yesterday, the state reported 15,078 cases and 462 deaths. That is a 9% increase in cases and a 14% increase in deaths between Wednesday and Thursday. The day before, the state reported an 11% increase in cases and a 22% increase in deaths.

Here is a look at the breakdown of the new deaths:

- Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 6 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 6 female 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Effingham County: 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Map of Illinois coronavirus cases:

