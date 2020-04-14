“We are in fact bending the curve”; Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker explains how it is happening

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced 74 new deaths in the state. The total is now 868 deaths. There are also 1,222 new cases, bringing the total in the state to 23, 247 cases in 88 counties.

Pritzker went into detail about the state’s doubling rate, the number of days it takes the number of cases to double. He says the doubling rates have increased substantially, which is a sign of progress.

“We won’t get to zero cases overnight, the fact that our doubling rate is increasing in every metric is a clear demonstration that there is a deceleration of virus transmission, we are in fact bending the curve,” Pritzker said. The higher the number for the doubling rate means there is slower growth and a flatter curve.

Governor Pritzker said on March 22, the doubling rate was 2 days. As of April 12, it stands at 8.2 days. He also said the mortality doubling rate has increased from 2.5 days in the beginning of April to 5.5 days now.

Governor Pritzker says there are also positive signs when it comes to the number of ICU beds and ventilators being used by COVID-9 patients.

Here is a look at where the new deaths have been reported:

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 female 100+

– DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

– Jackson County: 1 male 70s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s

– McHenry County: 1 male 50s

– Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Sangamon County: 1 female 70s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

– Whiteside County: 1 female 90s

– Will County; 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 female 100+

Map of Illinois coronavirus cases:

