Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker talk about $6.2 billion budget gap due to coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois is reporting 1,346 new cases over the last 24 hours and 80 additional deaths due to COVID-19. This brings the state totals to 24,593 cases and 948 deaths.

Governor J.B. Pritzker focused much of his daily briefing on the financial impact of COVID-19 on the state. He said, “You don’t have to be an epidemiologist to see that the virus is going to hit our budget hard.”

Illinois budget experts estimate that there will be a $2.7 billion shortfall of revenues for the rest of fiscal year 2020 and a $4.6 billion dollar shortfall for the next fiscal year.

Pritzker says that is a total budget gap of $6.2 billion dollars. He also mentioned that in November, if the constitutional amendment to move from a flat tax to a graduated tax system doesn’t pass, that budgetary gap will expand to $7.4 billion.

Pritzker also said Illinoisans are all too familiar with the pain a lack of a state budget can cause. The governor said, “So let me just say upfront, we will not go without a state budget. We will have to make extra tough decisions on top of the diff ones we’ve already made.”