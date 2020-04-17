Illinois announces remote learning through the end of the school year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker just announced in-person teaching will be suspended for the rest of the school year. It comes as the state reports 27,575 cases and 1,134 deaths. That is up from yesterday when there were 25,733 cases and 1,072 deaths.

In a statement, Pritzker said, “Over the last month, Illinois’ schools have stepped up and faced the many challenges of COVID-19 with generosity, creativity, and a resolute focus on caring for students, parents, and communities. I am confident that our schools will manage and expand the learning opportunities for all our children who will be working from home over the coming weeks.”

The state says it will receive approximately $569 million in federal funding for prek-12 schools because of the CARES Act.

The funding can help equip students with technology and internet access to enhance remote learning. It can also help to provide meals to children and communities.

The state is also amending graduation requirements for high school seniors for their final season. Seniors may graduate without the normally required participation in consumer education and physical fitness assessment.

Pritzker also waived the edTPA and student teaching requirement for teaching candidates who have completed all the other requirements for their licensure.