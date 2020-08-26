WATCH – Jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations reported by the St. Louis Regional Pandemic Task Force

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The leader of the Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Alex Garza, says in a statement that new hospitalizations have jumped from 43 to 71. That is the highest number we have seen reported. Those 71 new admissions double the 35 recorded just seven days ago.

The rolling 7-day average jumped by 4, to 43 and is well over their critical number of 40. This is the most people hospitalized with COVID positive and COVID possible cases in nearly two weeks.

The 423 patients hospitalized for COVID positive or possible cases is the first time the region has surpassed 400 beds in 12 days. The amount of patients in ICU has jumped by 24 patients in five days. The 45 patients on ventilators is the highest number in 11 days.