Watch: Krewson speaks on St. Louis’ response to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is holding a coronavirus briefing Friday afternoon ahead of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force beginning at 3:30 p.m.
So far Missouri has had 19,421 cases of COVID-19 and 982 deaths.
