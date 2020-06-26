Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 982 deaths/ 19,421 cases IL: 6,810 deaths/ 139,434 cases.
Live Now
President Trump addresses the coronavirus pandemic

Watch: Krewson speaks on St. Louis’ response to COVID-19

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Mayor Lyda Krewson, Facebook

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is holding a coronavirus briefing Friday afternoon ahead of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force beginning at 3:30 p.m.

So far Missouri has had 19,421 cases of COVID-19 and 982 deaths.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News