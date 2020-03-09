Watch live: Bernie Sanders speaks in St. Louis before Missouri primary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Monday is a big political day in St. Louis as democratic candidates visit Missouri just one day ahead of the Missouri primary.

U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigns are pulling out all the stops before voters in Missouri and several other states cast ballots Tuesday, March 10.

A recent poll in the “Show Me State” shows a very close race between Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and the former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sanders will be in St. Louis Monday morning. He is slated to appear at 11:00 a.m. at the Stifel Theatre. The event is free and open to the public. The entrance is on a first-come, first-served basis and the doors open at 10:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, Jill Biden, the wife of Joe Biden, will appear in St. Louis Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Cheshire on Clayton Road.

The line outside @StifelTheatre waiting for doors to open at @BernieSanders campaign stop in Mo. The state’s presidential preference primary is Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/3ZKc0mYzCS — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) March 9, 2020