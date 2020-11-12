Gov. Pritzker holds COVID-19 briefing; Illinois asking people to stay home if possible

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to hold a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon. It comes as the state is encouraging Illinoisians to stay has as much as possible in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Today, Illinois reported 12,702 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. There were also 43 additional deaths.

Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health began asking people to stay home as much as possible.

They are asking people to only leave for necessary and essential activities such as:

work if working from home is not an option

buying groceries

visiting the pharmacy

The CDC and IDPH recommend limiting travel no matter the distance. In our current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised.