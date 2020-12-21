Watch live: Local experts answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – As more people start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, there will be more questions about getting the vaccine. Monday afternoon, FOX 2 medical reporter Dan Gray is sitting down with three people helping to lead the fight against COVID-19 in our region to get your answers.
Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Aamina Akhtar, Chief Medical Officer of Mercy Hospital South, and Sam Page, St. Louis County Executive will answer your questions about the vaccine. They will also discuss what the future in St. Louis will look like now that the vaccine has arrived.