Watch live: Local experts answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions

In this May 2020 photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore receives an injection. On top of rigorous final testing in tens of thousands of people, any COVID-19 vaccines cleared for widespread use will get additional safety evaluation as they’re rolled out. (University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – As more people start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, there will be more questions about getting the vaccine. Monday afternoon, FOX 2 medical reporter Dan Gray is sitting down with three people helping to lead the fight against COVID-19 in our region to get your answers.

Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Aamina Akhtar, Chief Medical Officer of Mercy Hospital South, and Sam Page, St. Louis County Executive will answer your questions about the vaccine. They will also discuss what the future in St. Louis will look like now that the vaccine has arrived.