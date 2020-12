Missouri presidential electors meeting to vote for Trump

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP) — Missouri’s presidential electors are gathering at the state Capitol to officially cast their votes for Republican President Donald Trump.

The incumbent president is expected to receive all 10 of Missouri’s Electoral College votes during the 2 p.m. Monday meeting that is occurring in a Senate committee room.

Though Democrat Joe Biden won nationally, Trump easily carried Missouri with nearly 57% of the vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Missouri’s electors were chosen earlier this year by a vote of Republican Party members.