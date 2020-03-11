Watch live: Results of Missouri’s presidential primary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — FOX 2’s political reporter John Brown sits down with John Hancock and Michael Kelley to break down Missouri’s presidential primary results. They will be joined by reporters from Kansas City and Des Moines to see what is happening in those areas as voters cast ballots during “Big Tuesday.”
Missouri is among several states holding presidential primaries on Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden was looking to build upon the momentum from last week’s primary victories in what has become essentially a head-to-head battle with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
But Missouri has a recent history of close Democratic primaries. In 2016, Sanders lost by fewer than 2,000 votes to eventual Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Voters were urged to take extra precautions Tuesday because of concerns about the new coronavirus. Some polling places provided hand sanitizer for voters and stocked up on disinfectant wipes for the equipment and pens.